‘Trying’: Esther Smith & Rafe Spall Preview Nikki and Jason’s Adoption Progress in Season 2

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith drop by the show this week to talk to us about the second series of Trying. Plus we head back to imperial Rome for Domina on Sky Atlantic, explore an alternate history of the American South in Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of The Underground Railroad on Amazon, and finally reveal what we thought of Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix. Plus we catch up with the latest seasons of Motherland and Inside Number Nine on the Beeb, and thrash out our picks of the most rewatchable series ever.