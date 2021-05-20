Leeds make three new appointments to board of directors

Elland Road stadium (PA Archive)

Leeds have announced the addition of three new members to the club’s board of directors.

Peter Lowy, Massimo Marinelli and Sandro Mencucci will be part of a new six-man board under chairman Andrea Radrizzani, while Andre Tegner has left his role as director.

“Leeds United has today revealed changes to its board of directors as the club looks ahead to a bright future,” a club statement said.

“Massimo, Sandro and Peter join Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, vice-chairman Paraag Marathe and chief executive officer Angus Kinnear, to complete the board of directors.”

Australian Lowy, a lifelong Leeds fan, is currently the principle of the Lowy Family Group private investment business and was formerly CEO of the Westfield Group.

Marinelli is chief executive of Radrizzani’s global investment company Aser Ventures and Mencucci spent 17 years as CEO of Serie A club Fiorentina.

Leeds added: “Andre Tegner departs, having joined as a director alongside Andrea in January 2017. He has been a well-respected advisor to Andrea and leaves with the thanks and well wishes of everyone at Leeds United.”

The club will complete their first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence on Sunday in their final game against West Brom at Elland Road.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s side are guaranteed a top-10 finish having lost only one of their last 10 matches.