Maine State

Workshop to discuss future of ferry terminal

By Ethan Genter
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBAR HARBOR—The Town Council will tentatively hold a workshop with the Harbor Committee on June 22 to talk about the future of the former Maine state ferry terminal. Town officials are considering demolishing the aging pier and turning it into a municipal marina. The Harbor Committee presented the idea to the council in April and recommended demolishing any of the existing pier and infrastructure not needed to fulfill the town’s contract with Bay Ferries.

Maine StateWPFO

Maine's Affordable Housing Crisis, watch Thursday at 7

Finding affordable housing in Maine is more difficult than ever. CBS13 is taking a closer look at the problem, the impact, and possible solutions. Join us for a CBS13 town hall on Maine’s Affordable Housing Crisis. Watch Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS13 and wgme.com.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine woodworking business sees boom

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) — Business is booming for a couple in New Gloucester. Their woodworking company has been named Maine’s top shop on the popular website Etsy. Ross and Carie Gauvin are the co-owners of Rowe Station Woodworks. They said their business’s big sellers are these floating picture ledges. They’re...
Maine StateSun-Journal

Bill would end use of restraint and seclusion in Maine schools

AUGUSTA — A bill before the Legislature that would prohibit schools in Maine from using restraints and seclusion rooms on students with behavioral disabilities came under fire Monday at a State House press conference. Parents of children with behavioral disabilities, special education teachers, administrators, behavioral specialists and others urged lawmakers...
Maine Statemainebeacon.com

Tribes, youth, labor uniting behind Maine’s climate justice movement

Labor groups and environmentalists have not always seen eye-to-eye. Historically, when groups came together to stand against climate change or environmental degradation, labor unions — a reliable ally on many progressive causes — were often missing from those fights. “There’s ample history in Maine of paper mill workers and environmentalists...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine professor creates environmentally friendly disinfectant

ORONO, Maine — The federal government has awarded nearly $375,000 to a University of Maine engineering professor who is working to increase production of an environmentally friendly disinfectant. The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the money to William DeSisto, a professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the university. The...
Maine StateWMTW

Thank you EMS workers: Maine celebrates National EMS Week

PORTLAND, Maine — National EMS Week is underway, with departments across Maine helping honor and celebrate the work done by emergency medical services employees. This is the 46th year for the celebration and the theme this year is, "This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities." Many providers and departments across...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Family Takes Amazing Video Of The Penobscot Narrows Bridge

A Maine family that has a passion for sightseeing and adventures, has their own YouTube channel that highlights their trips, and their latest is a must for anyone who loves bridges! "The Maine Mouse" took the trip and walking tour of the observatory, and captured some pretty great footage!. The...
Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...