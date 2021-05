This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series. This is the final Friday before the NHL playoffs. We have seven teams taking the ice, none of them on a back-to-back. This also happens to include the three lowest-scoring teams. In fact, two of them - the Blue Jackets and Red Wings - are playing each other. And with many teams already out of the playoffs, lineups may be in flux with young players getting opportunities and banged-up veterans sitting out. You can't always predict that ahead of time, of course. Here are some DFS recommendations.