Mountain View, CA

Choir highlights traditional American folk songs in spring concert

By Heather Zimmerman
PaloAltoOnline
 21 hours ago
Mountain View-based community choir Schola Cantorum's spring concert may be virtual, but with the theme "Homeward Bound," also looks forward to returning "home" to the stage. Featuring members of Schola Cantorum under the direction of Buddy James, the virtual concert offers a lineup of traditional American folk songs and hymns, including "Shenandoah," "Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal," "Down to the River to Pray" and "Man of Constant Sorrow." "Homeward Bound" has its debut on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. but afterward, the concert will remain on Schola Cantorum's YouTube page, where listeners can also find other recent virtual performances.

