Dancing Rasta with his locks held together in a bun at the back. Cool Joe with his afro and his comb perched in his hair even during the game. Let’s not pretend that we didn’t play soccer with combs in our hair because we wanted to be cool like Cool Joe. Big Mo, and ile kipara yake bigi, clean-shaven, his head glinting under the spotlights. Who was that one with the hair plaited in neat lines, the one who went to play for Palmintieri in Brazil? Soipei. Halafu Shakes Makena, main man mwenyewe, with that spiky hair of his.