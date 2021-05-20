newsbreak-logo
Wow: Allegiant Plans 15% More Seats Next Month Than In 2019

By James Pearson
simpleflying.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegiant must be looking forward to June and what exists beyond it. The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) plans to have 15% more seats than it did in pre-pandemic June 2019. The ULCC’s network has grown by 99 routes and eight airports, and it now has more capacity at 71 of its airports than it did before COVID.

simpleflying.com
