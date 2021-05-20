After more than a year, search continues for alleged intoxicated driver in WVU student death
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The suspect in the drunk driving death of a WVU student remains on the run more than a year after the incident occurred. On January 25, 2020, police say Aaron Sims, 26, of Camden, New Jersey, was intoxicated when he slammed into the back of an Uber at a high rate of speed on the Vine Street Expressway in the Philadelphia area. The crash killed Chloe Robertson, 21, a WVU criminology major visiting friends that weekend.wajr.com