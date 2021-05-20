It’s Official: “Hocus Pocus 2” Is Coming to Disney+ Next Year

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While The Muppets have been around since the 1950s, this is one franchise that has continued to go strong, with new films, television shows and other projects coming along on a regular basis. There are few people who don't love watching the antics of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzy and all of our other favorites as they have a wide variety of adventures (which typically involve putting on a show to at least some degree), and now the gang is returning for an all new special just in time for Halloween. The Muppets are actually taking over The Haunted Mansion, and Gonzo offered up a hilarious reveal.