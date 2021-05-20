It’s Official: “Hocus Pocus 2” Is Coming to Disney+ Next Year

newsbreak-logo
It’s time to run amok, amok, amok! Disney has just confirmed that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be returning to their roles as the Sanderson Sisters for Hocus Pocus 2. A sequel to the classic 1993 film, the followup will brings Winifred, Sarah and Mary back...

