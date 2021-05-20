newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Oxlade-Chamberlain names gut feeling as silence broken over Liverpool struggles

By Jonny Whitfield
TEAMtalk
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says that he must be grateful for his fitness, despite his struggles for game time. The Englishman has endured a tough season for the Reds, which started with a knee injury in August. Manager Jurgen Klopp insisted early on that it was only a small issue, but he did not return until December. Despite making an instant impact with an assist against Crystal Palace, though, he has still struggled.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football Club#Uk#Arsenal#Injury Time#Englishman#Reds#Lfctv#Crystal Palace#Centre Back#Difficult Moments#Midfield#Manager Jurgen Klopp#Defence#Fitness#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Premier LeagueMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Protests outside, struggles inside: Man U loses to Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The beefed-up defense outside Old Trafford was more robust than Manchester United's on the pitch inside. While United supporters again protested against the owning Glazer family — facing riot police and new steel barriers to guard the entrances — the game against Liverpool went ahead as planned after being called off 11 days earlier when some fans were able to storm the pitch.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jadon Sancho would fit in at Liverpool but may struggle for minutes, says Reds icon John Barnes, who believes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should join Leicester... and insists Arsenal would be better off WITHOUT Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season!

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes Jadon Sancho would be a good fit for Liverpool and Manchester United but would suit the style of football Manchester City plays. Sancho came close to leaving Borussia Dortmund last summer with United tabling a £105million bid for the England international but the Bundesliga side stood firm and resisted any further offers.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp feels for Solskjaer and Man Utd: It's a crime

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sympathy for Thursday's opponents Manchester United. United beat Aston Villa on Sunday and lost at home to Leicester on Tuesday but will also take on Liverpool on Thursday night after their clash earlier this month was postponed because of fan protests in and around Old Trafford. Victory over Klopp's side on Thursday would almost certainly kill off Liverpool's Champions League hopes but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintains he had no choice but to rotate players for four games in eight days.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Suarez rescues Atletico's Liga hopes, Chelsea season hangs in balance, Alisson heroics for Liverpool

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may have wrapped up the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga titles respectively, but the races in La Liga and Ligue 1 are going down to the final weekend as Luis Suarez starred for Atletico Madrid and PSG closed the gap on Lille. Elsewhere we saw Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi score note-worthy goals, Alisson produce a moment of genuine magic for Liverpool, and Chelsea lose the FA Cup as a precursor to a critical week for their top-four hopes.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp insists he will not axe Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer as the Liverpool boss backs midfielder to come back stronger after a frustrating season

Jurgen Klopp is counting on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to be part of Liverpool’s future after admitting the midfielder has been a victim of circumstance this season. It has been a campaign to forget for many of Liverpool’s players but the frustrations have been more acute for Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose last start was in the Premier League on January 21 and who has been limited to just 274 minutes of playing time.
Liverpool, NYonefootball.com

Report names player Liverpool have ‘high hopes’ for

Liverpool reportedly have ‘high hopes’ for exciting young winger Harvey Elliott following his impressive season on loan to Blackburn in the Championship. According to The Mirror, Elliott has exceeded expectations in the Championship this season and could now be used as a squad player for Liverpool in the 2021/22 campaign.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Spurs make Matthias Ginter bid; Liverpool also keen

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Matthias Ginter, while Sport Bild has claimed that Liverpool are also interested in the centre-back. It would be no surprise to see both Spurs and the Reds strengthen their options at the heart of the defence in the coming months. Football London recently...
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

MARTIN SAMUEL: We will be denied magic moments like Liverpool keeper Alisson’s last-minute winner if the elite ever get their way... what more is there if the jeopardy of qualification for Europe goes?

Jurgen Klopp had re-watched the footage 10 times before he even got in front of the cameras on Sunday. You are destined to see it many times more. Alisson, 95th minute, for Liverpool at West Bromwich. No matter the triumphs of this season, his is the image that will endure. The perfection of the execution, the celebrations, the emotion he could not contain.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Jurgen Klopp: Champions League spot would be absolutely massive for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for the Champions League this season would be “one of the biggest achievements ever”. The Reds boss knows how his comments about last term’s Premier League champions’ current campaign will be greeted in some quarters, but is unwavering in his assertion securing a top-four spot would be “absolutely massive”.