Oxlade-Chamberlain names gut feeling as silence broken over Liverpool struggles
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says that he must be grateful for his fitness, despite his struggles for game time. The Englishman has endured a tough season for the Reds, which started with a knee injury in August. Manager Jurgen Klopp insisted early on that it was only a small issue, but he did not return until December. Despite making an instant impact with an assist against Crystal Palace, though, he has still struggled.www.teamtalk.com