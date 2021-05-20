South Dakota surpasses 2,000 deaths from COVID-19

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to reach new lows as the death toll for the pandemic remains ahead of the pace of recent months. The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 42 new infections Monday, allowing the number of active cases to fall to 828 - down 62 from Friday's report and 383 from last Monday. Hospitalizations climbed by four to 71 with 20 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators.