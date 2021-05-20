‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel to put a spell on Disney+ next year

"Boys may come and go, but we'll always have each other, and that's not just in the movies." This was the final line said in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's final straight-to-video film, 2003's The Challenge, after they were confronted by their boyfriends of movie past. For their loyal fans, it was thrilling to see the meta moment as the twins interacted with their fictional selves' love interests, including the one who gave Mary-Kate her first on-camera kiss. A year later, they shared the screen in New York Minute, with Jared Padalecki and Riley Smith serving as their final final fictional beaus.