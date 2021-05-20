Illinois Wesleyan frat suspended 3 years for hazing incident

1. Tell us about yourself. What are some hobbies and activities you enjoy?. I live in Bloomington with my husband and three cats. The cats entertain us daily, as do my two stepsons, ages 5 and 15! I love to read — I’ve been known to finish entire books in a day or two, and I started a Facebook group where my friends and I share mini reviews and photos of the books we’re reading. (My current read: “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid.) I also like to go for walks, cook and bake, go shopping, get lost in a good true crime series, check out any events happening in the area, and travel to visit my faraway friends and family. Volunteering has always been a big part of my life, and I look forward to finding my niche for service here.