newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Bullard takes 15-0 win over Van Alstyne in Game 1

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEZe3_0a5tv68E00

WHITEHOUSE — Bullard vanquished Van Alstyne, 15-0, on Wednesday night, in the first game of a Class 4A, Region II semi-final best-of-3 series.

Game 2 will be played Thursday evening at Anna High School. Bullard can win the series with a victory on Thursday evening.

Hadi Fults tossed a two hitter and struck out five to record the win in the circle for Bullard. Fults pitched a complete game — the contest was called after four and a half innings due to the run rule.

Bullard scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone early.

Addison Hooker had four hits for the winners. She also drove in four runs.

Kaylee Paul clubbed three hits, including a double while collecting four RBI.

Claire Cannon also had a multi-hit game. She doubled and stroked a base hit and knocked in a couple of runs.

The Bullard-Van Alstyne winner will go up against either Aubrey or Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the regional final late next week.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
627
Followers
186
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#Hits#Anna High School#Texarkana Pleasant Grove#Runs
Related
Bullard, TXcbs19.tv

Bullard takes Game 1 thanks to yet another no hitter from Hagen Smith

The Whitehouse Athletic Complex was packed to the brim Thursday night and did those fans get a show -- the eighth no-hitter of the season from Bullard senior Hagen Smith. The Sunnyvale Raiders has no answer for the Arkansas-bound Smith, who fanned 18 Raiders on the evening. The Panthers took Game 1 by a final score of 7-0, but the story of the night belonged to one of the most special pitchers East Texas has seen in a very long time.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Grayson baseball has three named to all-conference teams

Three members of the Grayson College baseball team received all-North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honors for their play during the 2021 season. Blake Rambusch was named first-team as a utility player while Yanluis Ortiz was a second-team choice at catcher and pitcher Ryan Free was also on the second team after helping the Vikings finished fifth in the conference standings.
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Region champ Grayson softball racks up several NTJCAC honors

After finishing first in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings and winning the Region V North title, the Grayson College softball team had several players recognized for getting the Lady Vikings to the World Series. Grayson picked up three major awards as JT Smith was the NTJCAC Player...
Grayson County, TXKXII.com

Grayson’s McBrayer named Coach of the Year

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson softball coach Mike McBrayer has been named NTJCAC Coach of the Year. It is a big honor for the coach that led Grayson to the region title this past weekend. Leading to the Lady Vikings heading to the World Series in Yuma, Arizona.
Grayson County, TXKXII.com

Grayson’s Kaderka and Smith earn NTJCAC honors

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pair of Grayson softball players brought home big season awards. Pitcher Dylann Kaderka was named the NTJCAC pitcher of the year, and J.T. Smith was named the NTJCAC player of the year after a huge season at the plate. Both played a major part in...
Shelbyville, TXscttx.com

Shelbyville Dragons Advance to Area Playoffs Round 2

Game 3: if needed Saturday, May 15th at 2:00 pm, flip for home. All games will be played at Brook Hill School in Bullard, TX. Tickets are $5 adults and $2 students. Passes accepted are Coaches and District. Dragons will be in 1st base dugout all series. Go Dragons!. Coach...
Bullard, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Track and Field: Bullard's Blake Blain

Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Track and Field: Bullard's Blake Blain. "Blake competes in the 110M hurdles, 300M hurdles and as a pole vaulter on our Varsity track team. Our hurdle and vaulting program has respectable depth at both levels because he has been instrumental in getting other athletes to try both events. He takes time to mentor younger athletes even at the risk of them performing better than him. Blake is not only a track athlete at Bullard High School, but a campus leader. As a junior, he is currently in the running for one of the top 3 GPA spots in his class and is the returning starting quarterback for the varsity football team."
Bullard, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Area Softball: Brook Hill earns state tournament berth

BULLARD — Mckenna Lovelady tossed a one-hitter as the Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 10-0 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace to win their softball regional on Friday at Schwab Field and earn a berth in the TAPPS Division II state softball tournament. Brook Hill (12-4-1) advances to the...