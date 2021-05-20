Bullard takes 15-0 win over Van Alstyne in Game 1

WHITEHOUSE — Bullard vanquished Van Alstyne, 15-0, on Wednesday night, in the first game of a Class 4A, Region II semi-final best-of-3 series.

Game 2 will be played Thursday evening at Anna High School. Bullard can win the series with a victory on Thursday evening.

Hadi Fults tossed a two hitter and struck out five to record the win in the circle for Bullard. Fults pitched a complete game — the contest was called after four and a half innings due to the run rule.

Bullard scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone early.

Addison Hooker had four hits for the winners. She also drove in four runs.

Kaylee Paul clubbed three hits, including a double while collecting four RBI.

Claire Cannon also had a multi-hit game. She doubled and stroked a base hit and knocked in a couple of runs.

The Bullard-Van Alstyne winner will go up against either Aubrey or Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the regional final late next week.