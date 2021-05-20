NJCAA Men's Tennis C'ship: JC slips to seventh place after Day 2

ZORAN ORCIK

PLANO — After second-day action was completed on Wednesday in the NJCAA Men's National Tennis Championships, the Jaguars from Jacksonville College were in a three-way tie for seventh place, with 20 points. Barton County (Kan.) and Wallace State (Ala.) also amassed 20 points.

Tyler Junior College (36), Seward (Kan.) Community College and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (32), were the top three schools in the team standings going into play on Thursday.

In Flight 1 Singles, JC's Miguel Gamborino split his two matches in the consolation bracket.

Muntingh Hamman fell in the Flight 4 Singles semi-final round to the No. 2 seed out of Cowley (Kan.) CC, Alejandro Ovihuela 1-6, 4-6.

In Flight 1 Doubles, Hammon and Santiago Castellanos-Donoso lost 1-6, 4-6 to the No. 2 seed, Gaston Cantero and Baptiste Mercier from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.