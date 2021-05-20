Pfizer vaccine can now be stored at fridge temperatures for up to 1 month: Health Canada

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday evening that it expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years old. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock in a statement. “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to vote on the formal recommendations for it. Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.