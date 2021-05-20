Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

In the U.S., you’re probably familiar with the big players — Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian. But in Europe, one of biggest players in the travel and tourism business is TUI. It is a ground operator, a tour company, and an airline. TUI is also a cruise line. And with the rest of the cruise line industry mostly on hold last year, TUI managed to resume passenger sailings last summer. So how did it do it? And what procedures did it put in place to do it safely, responsibly and still deliver the cruise experience that passengers were expecting? And how did that also change its own model of cruising? I spoke to the CEO of TUI Cruises, Wybcke Meier. And what about the ports? My conversation with the man who handles most of the ships entering Malta, the Managing Director of Mifsud Brothers Ltd., Ivan Mifsud, for this episode of “Global Cruise Report.”