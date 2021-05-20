Chrissy Teigen Cookware Line Dropped By Various Retailers In Light Of Her Bullying And Suicide-Baiting Of Model Courtney Stodden

Target has stopped selling Chrissy Teigen’s line of cookware online amid a continuing backlash against the model and entrepreneur over messages she sent Courtney Stodden years ago. Sources connected to Teigen told TMZ the decision to axe “Cravings by Chrisy Teigen” was mutual and made in December before the public spat with Stodden went down, and sources within Target told the tabloid the cookware disappeared from the website in April. Target is still carrying Teigen’s cookbooks, and other retailers are still carrying the cookware products. Stodden said in a May 10 interview with The Daily Beast, “[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’” Teigen has since apologized, writing, “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel… I’m so sorry, Courtney.”