PULLMAN — Washington State University is proposing a 2.5% tuition increase for all undergraduate and graduate students for the coming school year. For undergraduates, the change would equate to an additional $255 per year (from $10,202 to $10,457) for Washington residents and $628 for out-of-state residents (from $25,145 to $25,773). For graduate students, tuition would go up $295 per year for state residents ($11,781 to $12,076) and $647 ($25,879 to $26,526) for out-of-staters. Residents and nonresidents attending WSU's Global campus, meanwhile, are facing increases of between $255 and $295 per year.