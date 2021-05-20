Nashville Predators billboards near Raleigh spark phone-a-thon from Hurricanes fans

Nashville Predators (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (1) You can be forgiven if your attention to hockey waned in early March. The Predators at the time were more than 10 points out of the playoff race, plagued by injuries and simply not playing with the kind of intensity that the team had become known for. The trade deadline was looming, and nearly every analyst was talking about how many draft picks and prospects Mattias Ekholm would be worth as he sat high atop everyone’s coveted trade bait list. “Maybe next year” and “rebuild” were more top of mind than any kind of playoff run. And yet, here we are with the Preds clinching their spot in the post season on the second-to-last game of the season, edging out Dallas to face the number 1 seed in Central Division. They got there by other-worldly goaltending from Jusse Saros, the HERD line and a bit of swagger that had been missing in the shortened 56-game schedule. We have no idea if their success can continue, but it has been a remarkable turnaround from two short months ago.