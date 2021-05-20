newsbreak-logo
Nashville Predators billboards near Raleigh spark phone-a-thon from Hurricanes fans

By C.L. Brown
Island Packet Online
 22 hours ago

Nashville, Tennessee-based Realtor Gary Ashton gathered his team Wednesday for one of their first big meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic when he received a call from the front desk. Things were getting crazy. There are six phone lines in the office and three staffers who field calls, and they were...

www.islandpacket.com
