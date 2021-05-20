newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Secret Behind Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's Relationship - Exclusive

By Kathleen Walsh
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

She may be most famous for playing the continually single(ish) Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City," but Sarah Jessica Parker's decades-long marriage to Matthew Broderick proves that life doesn't necessarily always imitate art. So what's the secret behind the celebrity couple's enduring romance? Nicki Swift asked Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, to break it down.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Robert Downey Jr.
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incognito#Us Weekly#Hollywood#Exclusive Matchmaking#Harper S Bazaar#The Secret#Dating#When We Were Young#Ceo#Sex And The City#Art#Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesvinepair.com

Next Round: Sarah Jessica Parker Navigates Wine Entrepreneurship

On this episode of “Next Round,” host Adam Teeter chats with television icon and now-wine producer Sarah Jessica Parker. The two discuss all things Invivo x SJP. Listeners will learn how Parker entered the wine industry, specifically with her partnership with Invivo. Also, Parker details her budding experience with wine before she started producing her own.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Won’t Let This Controversial Jean Trend Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Someone needs to give Sarah Jessica Parker an award for providing street style worth writing about throughout the entire pandemic. Unlike most celebrities, Parker goes into the office — her shoe stores in Manhattan — and every single day, she is always dressed for it. Sometimes she wears bedazzled boots, other times she wears babydoll shoes, and she almost always wears a MasQd face mask. Recently, she’s also been wearing a very controversial item: gray jeans.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker and Fashion Editors Agree: These Flattering Jeans Are a Must

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sarah Jessica Parker is my idol. She influences me to try new things, like the Serge Normant volumizing spray that works wonders on my fine hair — she praised it so highly, it would have been a crime not to try it. So recently, when I saw SJP wearing one of my favorite jeans brands, it only reinforced my love for the throwback denim label.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Sarah Jessica Parker's Collection With The Novogratz Is Back in Stock

After over a year of social distancing, and with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed and restrictions being lifted across the country, it seems fair to say that people are ready for some summer fun. Fittingly, last month, husband-and-wife interior design pair Robert and Cortney Novogratz teamed up with Sarah Jessica Parker to release an outdoor furniture collection embodying just that.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Jessica Parker’s son is so grown up in rare photo

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a rare insight into her family life, posting a picture of her eldest son James on Instagram. The 18-year-old, who graduates high school this summer, was pictured heading off for his senior year field day, a celebration held in American schools to honor the year coming to an end and to show school pride.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Us Obsessed With This Oversized Dress Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you decided what your whole fashion vibe is going to be for this summer yet? Obviously you want it to feel like you, but which part of you is really going to shine through this year? For example, some seasons leave us in a dark, drapey mood, while others inspire us to break out the tie-dye tops and short shorts. Sometimes we lean toward fancier picks, while other times we can’t get enough loungewear.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

See Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids All Grown Up

A comedian, actor, talk show host, and producer, Rosie O'Donnell, has had a busy career since the '80s—but that hasn't stopped her from building an equally busy family life with her five children. During her first marriage to Kelli Carpenter, the television personality welcomed her first four children, and later added a fifth to her brood with her second wife, the late Michelle Rounds. While many Hollywood offspring dream of following in their famous parents' footsteps, Rosie's kids—who range in age from eight to 25—are unique in how different they all seem to be. Read on to find out what Rosie O'Donnell's kids are up to now, and for more on your favorite celebrity families, See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20.
Mental HealthMTV

Transformed Jessica Barden's Relationship With Mental Health

It was three days before Christmas when the actress Jessica Barden received an Instagram DM from Kelly Oxford, the New York Times best-selling author of When You Find Out the World Is Against You. This wasn’t out of the ordinary — the two had struck up a friendship online about five years ago after Barden discovered Oxford’s writing — but the content of the message certainly was. “Hey, I’ve written a script. It’s about one of the passages in my book,” it read. “We have to film it in Los Angeles in the summer because I have kids. Let me know if you want to do it.”
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'The Republic of Sarah': Here's the Official Poster for the CW's Summer Drama (Exclusive)

The CW is betting on The Republic of Sarah. Set in Greylock, New Hampshire, the upcoming hour-long series follows the small town as it grapples with the aftermath after a valuable mineral resource is discovered under the land. When a major mining company comes into town with intentions of acquiring the hot commodity, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) comes up with an unconventional plan to help save their home. After learning that Greylock was never properly claimed by the United States, Sarah and her friends face their biggest challenge yet: how to run their own nation and protect their land.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash: Jessica Parker Kennedy Confirms XS Return for 150th Episode

Jessica Parker Kennedy will not only appear on The Flash when the series airs its upcoming 150th episode, currently in production, but will actually suit up as the superhero XS. It's arguably not surprising -- her character was confirmed for more than just the one episode, and it feels unlikely that you bring somebody back for multiple episodes without breaking out their old super-suit -- but given that the currently-in-production episode will also see the return of Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) and an appearance by Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher), the episode will mark a pretty epic, multigenerational speedster team-up, which alone would be enough to excite fans of The Flash.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston on First Mother’s Day Since Her Death

A sweet remembrance. John Travolta remembered his late wife, Kelly Preston, in a loving Instagram post acknowledging the first Mother’s Day since her death in July 2020. “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known,” the Grease star, 67, wrote on Sunday, May 9. “Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”