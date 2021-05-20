newsbreak-logo
Kacey Musgraves Opens Up About Her Divorce

Country star Kacey Musgraves has revealed how she's feeling following her shocking divorce from Ruston Kelly in a new interview with Elle. "If you would've told me the night of the Grammys, 'Hey, in two years, you're going to be divorced and have a whole 'nother album written, I would have been like, 'F**k off. No. No way,'" the singer, who won Album of the Year that night in 2019, candidly revealed. While the response to her album "Golden Hour" was rapturous, Musgraves was facing the impending breakdown of her relationship with the man she married in 2017, per E! News.

