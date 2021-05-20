Birding opportunities abound in the East

I went to Moratoc Park in Williamston last week to see what I could see. It is a nice place for an early walk or a picnic overlooking the Roanoke River, which is the heart of an expansive bottomland forest system spanning multiple counties. My birding companion and I observed American Redstart, Yellow-throated Warbler, Prothonotary Warbler, and Summer Tanager singing as we walked along the gameland trail (a dirt road along the river’s edge west of the little park). We also had Purple Martin, Northern Rough-Winged Swallow, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Blue Grosbeak, Common Yellowthroat, and Great Blue Heron from the wooden deck around the park’s main building. There was a pair of Spotted Sandpipers bobbling along the far sandy bank of the river.