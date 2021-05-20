Metro East county board rejects plan to decrease the number of seats on the board

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met in regular session last night in Olney. The Board : approved all county claims from April – $179,379 for non-county and $93,190 for the county : agreed to appoint Steve Schonert to fill the unexpired term to represent District 7 on the County Board : approved the appointments of Chris Waller and Kevin Parker to the ETSB/911 Board : approved the levy agreement with the Extension Service : approved the yearly liquor license for the St. Joseph Church in Stringtown : agreed to apply for a $25,000 USDA Highway Grant to help the Richland County Highway Department purchase a new motor grader : agreed to renew the ambulance service contract with Arrow Ambulance LLC : on a 4 to 1 vote, with one abstention and one board member absent, approved a resolution to oppose State Senate Bill 1602, which would require land use and zoning for commercial wind farms : heard a positive State’s Attorney’s report noting the backlog of cases and several upcoming jury trials : took no action after a 20-minute closed session to discuss negotiations and personnel : and took a moment of silence in memory of Naoma Walden who recently passed away – Naoma was Richland County’s first woman Treasurer, serving from 1970 to 1978 : due to renovation work at the County Jail, the next regular Richland County Board meeting on June 10, 2021, will be at the Richland County Courthouse.