Now on VOD, The Paper Tigers is the feature debut from Seattle-based director Tran Quoc Bao, who worked diligently for a decade to get his labor of love made. He reportedly pitched the throwback martial arts comedy to big studios, who wanted to replace his Asian-American lead actors with names like Nicolas Cage and Bruce Willis. But he stuck to his guns, eventually drumming up enough money via non-Hollywood investors and Kickstarter to get the project off the ground. And now the movie has an opportunity to find an audience in a post-Crazy Rich Asians and Cobra Kai world — a happy ending for Tran, no doubt.