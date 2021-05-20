newsbreak-logo
Topeka, KS

Topeka Courthouse to welcome 120 new citizens

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Courthouse will be the home of 120 new naturalizations for U.S. citizens. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it and the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas will welcome 120 new American citizens on Tuesday, May 25, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. in three ceremonies at the Topeka courthouse at 444 SE Quincy St. It said District Judge Toby Crouse will preside over the ceremonies and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

