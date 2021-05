Port expected Bedivere to pay for creosote cleanup, but now the company is in liquidation A long-awaited environmental cleanup of a former wood-treating facility in St. Helens has hit another snag, as the insurance company expected to pay for most of the cleanup has declared bankruptcy. Bedivere Insurance Company, which was set to pay roughly 85% of the cleanup costs, began the process of liquidating assets in March. "They apparently ran out of money, even though they swore up and down about five years ago that they had plenty of money to be able to cover all their claims, when...