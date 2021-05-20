newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Energy leaders, experts say N.C. too reliant on Colonial, Transco pipelines

By David Bass/Carolina Journal News Service
thecharlotteweekly.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – North Carolina remains vulnerable to fuel shortages because it’s too reliant on a pair of pipelines for gas and energy, industry leaders and experts told lawmakers. The point is made even more crucial because of a recent rise in both the number and sophistication of cyberattacks, such as...

www.thecharlotteweekly.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Dominion Energy#Gas Pipeline#Duke Energy#Energy Infrastructure#Renewable Power#State Power#Raleigh#The Colonial Pipeline#Democratic#Duke Power#Mvp Southgate#Democrats#D Durham#Atlantic Coast Pipeline#Transco Pipelines#Industry Leaders#Renewable Natural Gas#Offshore Wind Power#Widespread Gas Shortages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Industryfloridapolitics.com

Duke Energy responds to calls from hedge fund to split into three companies

The hedge fund suggested the split in order to create $12 to $15 billion in value for investors. Duke Energy has responded to a letter sent Monday morning by Elliott Investment Management suggesting the utility giant split into three companies in order to unlock as much as $15 billion in value for investors.
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Seaboard Energy Utilizing Topsoe Tech to Produce Renewable Diesel

Seaboard Energy, a company that specializes in alternative energy sources, has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex renewable fuel technology to produce renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil. The 6,500 barrels-per-day renewable diesel unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kan., and is scheduled for operation at...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

2021 kicks off with record growth for clean energy in the US

The Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, released last week by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), shows that U.S. project developers installed nearly 40 percent more wind power in the first three months of 2021 than in the first three months of 2020, the strongest year ever for clean power. This amount of development also represents nearly three times the amount of wind added to the U.S. grid in the first quarter of 2019. Utility-scale solar and energy storage also had strong first quarters, keeping pace with or exceeding historic levels.
Energy Industrytexasstandard.org

Where The Energy Industry Stands After the Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack

Colonial Pipeline says its system is back up and running after a criminal group shut down the company’s operations over a week ago. It was revealed that Colonial paid a $5 million ransom to the group responsible for the hack. This attack has revealed weaknesses in infrastructure, cybersecurity and some lingering issues remain with supply in some places.
Energy IndustryNBC Connecticut

An Activist Investor May Urge Duke Energy to ‘Get Back to Basics'

Company: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Business: Duke operates as an energy company in the United States that is the product of a merger with Cinergy in 2006; a merger with Progress Energy in 2012; and the acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas in 2016. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. It also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, owns, develops, builds, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.
Energy Industryaudacy.com

Colonial Pipeline says 'normal operations' have resumed

ATLANTA (AP) — The operator of the nation's largest gasoline pipeline — hit on May 7th by a ransomware attack — announced Saturday that it has resumed "normal operations," delivering fuel to its markets, including a large swath of the East Coast. Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline had begun the process of...
Energy IndustryCouncil on Foreign Relations

How Does the U.S. Power Grid Work?

The U.S. electric grid brings power to millions of homes and businesses via a vast network of transmission and distribution lines. Experts say the grid is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, such as the February 2021 Texas winter storms, and cyberattacks. President Biden has proposed major investments to overhaul...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack Highlights Need For More Seriousness In Energy Policy

With Colonial Pipeline now in the process of being restarted, we can hope that the major disruptions to gasoline supply and resulting spikes in gas prices in the 17 states the system serves will be relieved in a matter of days. The danger in that potentially happy outcome resides in the possibility that appropriate concerns about the security of critical infrastructure in the U.S. will dissipate along with the disruptions.
Industryfsu.edu

Experts available to comment on Colonial Pipeline cybersecurity breach and supply chains

The recent cybersecurity breach of the Colonial Pipeline sent ripples from the Gulf Coast of Texas to New York and then throughout the American economy. Panicked consumers sought to gas up their vehicles out of fears of an impending shortage and drained pumps throughout the Southeast. Cybersecurity experts and a host of government and law enforcement agencies are tracking down the perpetrators who are believed to have used malware to force Colonial into paying a ransom.
Energy Industrymatadornetwork.com

US to build massive offshore wind farm in its new era of renewable energy

This is The Climate Win, the most positive sustainability news around the world every week. The United States is finally joining the offshore wind farm club. This week, President Joe Biden signed off on the first major offshore wind farm in the US, to be located 12 miles out from Martha’s Vineyard. While countries, including Denmark and China, have invested heavily in this promising source of large-scale renewable energy, North American countries have been slow to follow suit. The US hopes to change this. The farm will produce 800 megawatts of energy, or enough wind energy to power 400,000 homes.
TrafficAOL Corp

Gas shortage could last 'weeks' despite Colonial Pipeline restart: expert

Despite the Colonial Pipeline system getting back online, motorists are still draining gas stations, and it may take "weeks" until gasoline supply returns to normal, warns GasBuddy’s senior petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. “This situation has spiraled out of control,” De Haan told Yahoo Finance Live. “It's kind of like...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Colonial Pipeline says it has restored full service | Biden urges people not to panic about gasoline shortages | EPA rescinds Trump-era cost-benefit rule

HAPPY THURSDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Signup for our newsletter and others HERE.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Experts warn Colonial Pipeline paying $5M ransom to DarkSide hackers will encourage MORE cyber attacks as Biden says FBI clears Putin of involvement but admits group is in Russia

National security experts and members of Congress are expressing alarm that Colonial Pipeline paid a reported $5 million ransom to Russia-linked hackers that held the key fuel pipeline hostage, saying it will only inspire more attacks on critical infrastructure. 'If Colonial has indeed paid, it unfortunately puts other US critical...