This Returnal Run Might Be Impossible To Beat

Every once in a while, Nintendo decides that it's time to give the people what they want. And it turns out, what the people want is sexy Waluigi. On May 7, Nintendo uploaded an unboxing video for the company's new blue Nintendo Switch Lite. Much of the video is the usual unboxing fair and shows the two co-hosts trading friendly quips as they unveil the latest addition to the Switch line. However, Nintendo blindsided fans of Luigi's wicked counterpart by including an unexpected (and seemingly new) render of the character near the top of the video. The image in question shows Waluigi in a dramatic pose: holding a rose, with his knees turned in and his tongue sticking out. It looks for all the world like the culmination of a steamy dance routine, and the internet promptly exploded at its reveal.