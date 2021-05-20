newsbreak-logo
This Returnal Run Might Be Impossible To Beat

By Keegan McGuire
Just a few weeks after the new game's official release outsold the competition, speedrunner MentalToast may have set an unbreakable record for completing "Returnal," finishing a full run through the roguelike in under five minutes. Watching the YouTube clip of MentalToast's impressive run shows just how precise player actions need...

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

