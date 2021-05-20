Snapchat Spotlight Creators Have Earned $130M to Date From TikTok-Style Videos

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIn the six months since launching Snapchat Spotlight, a new section of the app that lets users share and watch TikTok-like user-created video clips, the company has paid out more than $130 million in total to a group of more than 5,400 creators. It made the announcement at Snap Partner Summit 2021 on Thursday.

