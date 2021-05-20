UCF basketball to play FSU in Orange Bowl Classic
UCF will take on Florida State as part of a doubleheader in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 18 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. It’s a rematch of the Knights’ 86-74 win over the Seminoles in Tallahassee last season, the program’s first-ever win over FSU. The win snapped several streaks including a 27-game home winning streak, a 41-game nonconference home winning streak and the Noles’ 31-game winning streak within the state of Florida.www.chatsports.com