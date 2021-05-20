newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

UCF basketball to play FSU in Orange Bowl Classic

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUCF will take on Florida State as part of a doubleheader in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 18 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. It’s a rematch of the Knights’ 86-74 win over the Seminoles in Tallahassee last season, the program’s first-ever win over FSU. The win snapped several streaks including a 27-game home winning streak, a 41-game nonconference home winning streak and the Noles’ 31-game winning streak within the state of Florida.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Sunrise, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Orange Bowl#Seminoles#Ucf#Knights#Noles#Usf#Bb T Center#Home#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
FSU
Related
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

: Four-Run Eighth Caps FSU Comeback Win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - No. 17 Florida State (28-19, 19-14 ACC) sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat Clemson (24-23, 16-17) 9-6 Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. Junior Jackson Greene had a pair of hits for the Seminoles and played great...
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn heads to Tallahassee Regional as No. 2 seed

Auburn softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history. The Tigers were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. No. 10 overall seed Florida State (39-10-1) is the host of the Regional and joining them is No. 2 seed Auburn (27-22), No. 3 seed UCF (39-17-1) and No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (26-25).
Tallahassee, FLchatsports.com

MGOLF: Dawgs Begin Championship Chase at Tallahassee Regional

The 11th-ranked Georgia men’s golf team will begin its quest for another national championship this week in the Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed for the Regional, which will be held at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Joining Georgia and host/top seed Florida State will be No. 3 Liberty, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Georgia Southern, No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Southern Cal, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Davidson, No. 13 Florida A&M, and No. 14 Long Island University.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Florida StateWCTV

Florida State Softball 10th overall seed in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There will once again be a softball regional in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles have earned the 10th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The ‘Noles will welcome Auburn, UCF and Kennesaw State for the four team, double elimination tournament with the Garnet and...
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Florida State Earns No. 10 National Seed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the seventh consecutive season, the Seminoles are set to host an NCAA Regional as they are the No. 10 national seed. Florida State (39-10-1) will begin the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship at home on Friday, May 21 against Kennesaw State (26-25) at 4:30 pm on ESPN 3.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Auburn, AL247Sports

'A fresh start:' Auburn softball team heads to Tallahassee for regional

AUBURN, Alabama – After a tumultuous regular season, Auburn’s softball is bound for its seventh consecutive NCAA regional. The Tigers, 27-22 overall and 7-17 in the SEC, will be the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will play Central Florida, 39-17-1, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Florida State, the No. 10 overall seed and host with a 39-10-1 record, will open play against Kennesaw State, 26-25. Auburn coach Mickey Dean believed after a 9-5 win at LSU in the final regular-season series, that there was no more doubt about whether Auburn would get a regional bid. Sunday night, he was proved right. Most projections had the Tigers landing in the Tallahassee Regional, and they did.
Tallahassee, FLchatsports.com

Tigers collapse in 8th inning, FSU rallies to take series

Clemson came into the eighth inning on Sunday nursing a one-run lead on No. 10 Florida State in the rubber match of their three-game series. But, like they did in Game 1, the Seminoles scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to down the Tigers 9-6 at Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
Auburn, ALalabamanews.net

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Tallahassee, FLchatsports.com

NCAA Tallahassee Regional Begins Monday for Men’s Golf

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men's golf team has made the trip to the Tallahassee, Florida, and will begin play on Monday at one of six regionals around the country with plans of advancing to the NCAA Championship. The NCAA Tallahassee Regional will be hosted at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.
Indiana Statechatsports.com

Indiana Men’s Golf Heads to Tallahassee for NCAA Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Indiana men's golf is set for 2021 NCAA Regionals as the No. 8-seeded Hoosiers tee off at Seminole Legacy Golf Club on Monday morning for the first round. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. NCAA Regional • Tallahassee, Fla. Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Par 72 • 7,505. Live Scoring via Golfstat.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Under-the-radar Florida OT prospect picks Vols

Looking for discussion on the newest member of Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee securing a commitment from under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect Brian Grant.