Whether or not you're planning to take advantage of the fact that the ban on international travel has officially been lifted as of today, conversations with friends around this time of year always seem to centre around the desire to 'get away'. And it doesn't matter whether you're planning a long weekend in Lisbon, or something a little more local, you need something to wear that strikes a note of difference from the drudgery of everyday dressing. Mango's latest collection of breezy and boho-themed summer dresses is a result of a collaboration with Chufy, the long-standing alias of Sophia Sanchez de Betak. The six styles, all of which are made from mindful materials, are inspired by Mallorca, Spain, one of her favourite places on earth.