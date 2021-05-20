Barack Obama Sounds Off! Former President Calls Political Rival Donald Trump A 'Racist, Sexist Pig,' A 'F**king Lunatic,' New Book Claims
Former president Barack Obama’s feelings towards his successor, Donald Trump, are widely known following Obama’s scathing (although PG) criticism of Trump while helping his friend and former VP, Joe Biden, win the White House during the 2020 election. Now, however, reports are surfacing that Obama actually voiced plenty of R-rated rants regarding the 45th president.okmagazine.com