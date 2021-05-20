Barack Obama Sounds Off! Former President Calls Political Rival Donald Trump A 'Racist, Sexist Pig,' A 'F**king Lunatic,' New Book Claims

FLY-PARTISAN — Presidents come and go, but flies remain at the White House — like, lots of them — and they’ve become a point of agreement between a Trump official and a Biden official who don’t have much else in common. JARED KUSHNER recently called Biden senior adviser CEDRIC RICHMOND to offer any help he could provide in the new job, but the conversation soon turned to the critters, a source familiar with the chat told us. (The flies have persisted going back at least to the Obama White House; some staffers in Trump’s West Wing used bug zappers.)