Teen, 21-year-old shot to death in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man from Atlanta were killed in a double shooting in Athens this week.

Athens-Clarke County Police said they were called to a home on Marlborough Downs Road Monday around 5:30 p.m. Police found a large crowd gathered around two people with gunshot wounds.

Police said 16-year-old Ashawn Adams, of Athens, was dead at the scene.

Casey Parten, 21, who is from Flowery Branch, was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later. Parten’s brother, who was also at the gathering, wasn’t injured.

Police said neither Parten or Adams lived at the home. Police have not identified any potential suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant David Norris at (762) 400-7165 or david.norris@accgov.com. Tips can also be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.

