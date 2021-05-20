newsbreak-logo
South Dakota surpasses 2,000 deaths from COVID-19

Norwalk Hour
 21 hours ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's pandemic death toll surpassed 2,000 on Thursday as health officials reported seven new deaths from COVID-19. The state's 2,001 total deaths are the 8th-lowest among U.S. states, but the eighth highest in terms of deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. However, the rate of deaths has slowed significantly since peaking late last year. Health officials said they expect both hospitalizations and deaths to continue to drop as the number of cases decreases with widespread vaccination against the virus.

Public HealthINFORUM

South Dakota reports lowest new COVID-19 case count since March

PIERRE, S.D. — Following are the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 42 (seven-day daily average: 76)
Pennington County, SDRapid City Journal

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to reach new lows as the death toll for the pandemic remains ahead of the pace of recent months. The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 42 new infections Monday, allowing the number of active cases to fall to 828 - down 62 from Friday's report and 383 from last Monday. Hospitalizations climbed by four to 71 with 20 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators.
Healthhubcityradio.com

South Dakota state employees weighing their options on health coverage

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Major changes were made to insurance options for South Dakota state employees this year, with more costs moving to workers. Eric Olilla, Executive Director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, says those changes were made while the state was swimming in new dollars. Olilla says the insurance...
Food SafetyPosted by
B102.7

Popcorn Sold in South Dakota is Recalled

A popular snack food sold in South Dakota and 15 other states is being recalled because of a mix-up in packaging. Jolly Time Pop Corn out of Sioux City has issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's, which were sold in four-count units. According to the...
PoliticsPosted by
B102.7

Where Does South Dakota Rank Among the Richest/Poorest States in America?

When it comes to the wealthiest places in America there are the haves and the have-nots and South Dakota is somewhere in between. The website 24/7WallStreet looked at median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey, which found that the average American household earned $65,712. That figure typically predicts poverty rates, education levels, and home values.
Lead, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

SURF study highlights economic impacts in SD

LEAD — A recent economic and fiscal impact study demonstrates that activities at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) will have significant benefits for the state of South Dakota over the next decade. From 2020 to 2029, SURF’s net economic impact is projected to reach $1.6 billion, creating $572 million in household earnings for South Dakotans and 1,052 jobs annually. Approximately 90 percent of the impacts will be seen in Western South Dakota.
Economyhubcityradio.com

South Dakota to end federal unemployment payments

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Many states, including South Dakota are ending the extra federal unemployment payments as an incentive to get more people back to work. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says any available workers will find a job. Sanderson says higher pay is only one incentive...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
ESPN 99.1

South Dakota Is A Great State For Police Officers

Have you ever wanted to serve your community and make a real difference in some way? Well, one answer for realizing this aspiration is to become a police officer! But, what state offers the best circumstances to become a police officer? Which state is the top-notch state to make this dream become a reality?
Agriculturekbhbradio.com

South Dakota Stockgrowers applaud letter from Congress to continue investigation into nation’s four biggest meatpackers

WASHINGTON – South Dakota Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson have sent a joint letter, along with several other colleagues, urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to continue the D.O.J. investigation into the nation’s four biggest meat packers. South Dakota Stockgrowers Executive Director James Halverson says they applaud the move.
Agriculturekfgo.com

South Dakota Producers Invited to Get Away & Connect

Connecting South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers with information, resources and each other is the focus of the South Dakota Farmers Union Young Producers Event held July 30-31 at Cedar Shores Resort, Oacoma. “Farming and ranching is an around the clock job. We design this event to give producers an...
Politicsdrgnews.com

South Dakota 4-H Launches Outdoor OWLS Program

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and South Dakota 4-H have unveiled a brand new, yearlong program for youth interested in outdoor education and natural resources. The OWLS (Outdoor, Wilderness and Life Skills) Program will educate and engage teen participants in a variety of activities to better prepare them to be good stewards of the land. Experts from South Dakota 4-H, as well as South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP), will partner to provide the youth with comprehensive training through monthly webinars, three hands-on camping experiences and a year-end adventure.