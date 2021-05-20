newsbreak-logo
HBO Max Is Launching A Cheaper Version But There Are Tradeoffs

By Mack Rawden
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Hot on the heels of AT&T announcing HBO Max will be spun off alongside Warner Bros to form a new company with Discovery, the telecommunications giant announced this week it will also begin offering a cheaper version of the streaming service. HBO Max with Ads will officially launch on June 1st with a price tag of $9.99 per month. That represents a $5 discount from the current plan, but it also comes with some tradeoffs.

