The first thing to know if you happen to be planning to visit every county seat in Arkansas, Linda Grossmann will tell you, is that although the state has seventy-five counties, there are eighty-five county seats. “Arkansas became a state in 1836, and transportation being what it was at it was at the time, if you had to cross a river or a mountain, they just established two county seats, and they’ve kept it that way,” says Grossmann, who throughout the last year visited and documented every county seat and all fifty-two state parks across the Natural State.