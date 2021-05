Fans of the WNBA live for preseason action. Stunningly, this roundup of a 2019 meeting between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury remains one of the most widely-read stories at Swish Appeal. This season, however, fans hoping to glimpse the newfangled rosters of their favorite teams received a disappointing message when signing onto WNBA League Pass: PRESEASON GAME NOT TELEVISED. A seven-month wait between seasons would be extended a little further, promising a regular season of newness and surprise for fans enthusiastic about the league’s 25th anniversary season.