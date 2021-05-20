Throwback Thursday: Lettuce Wraps
It’s been a crazy week, as the school year comes to an end, and I need a quick Thursday dinner. Also, the kids have been asking for Asian food, so it’s time to make some Korean flavored lettuce wraps. I love this recipe on weeknights because there is so little work involved. Dump everything in the pot, pressure cook for an hour, and shred the pork with some forks. It gives me some time to relax on the couch while dinner takes care of itself.www.dadcooksdinner.com