Rishi Sunak 'proud' of Eat Out To Help Out - despite report saying it drove up infections

By Mikey Smith
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrtZb_0a5trUqL00
The Chancellor says he's proud of the scheme - but it won't be running again (Image: Internet Unknown)

Rishi Sunak says he’s still “proud” of his Eat Out To Help Out scheme - despite a report finding it drove up infections.

The Chancellor stood by the scheme - but said it wouldn’t be repeated this year.

Mr Sunak said the Government "doesn't have the same concern we had a year ago" about how people would react when restrictions were eased last summer.

He told BBC Radio's Newsbeat that there was "a big concern that people wouldn't go out and about" and used the scheme to encourage people to support hospitality businesses again.

The state-backed programme offered customers a 50% discount, up to £10, on meals and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

Last year, the Treasury said that more than £849 million was claimed by businesses taking part in the scheme, as they served more than 160 million discounted meals.

More than 49,000 restaurants, pubs and cafes took part in the scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tf6X2_0a5trUqL00
A study suggested it had driven a rise in infections (Image: BBC)

The scheme also received criticism after research from Warwick University suggested in October that the scheme drove a "significant" increase in new infections.

Mr Sunak defended the policy and it helped to support millions of workers in the hospitality sector.

"It is a scheme I am proud of," he said.

"The scheme was about trying to protect as many of those millions of jobs, of people employed in bars and restaurants up and down the country, and that's what it did. And we know that it did that.

"It got people back into work, it protected jobs and that is why I am glad it did what it needed to do."

