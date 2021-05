AMD has finally been unleashed from any exclusivity deals with GlobalFoundries, its original manufacturing arm. While AMD has been free of pesky GloFo royalties for a while, and free to pursue chips from other manufacturers at 7nm and smaller, it's still beholden to a Wafer Supply Agreement with its ex-fab for 12/14nm chips. With the latest amendment to that agreement, however, those exclusivity clauses are now all but old news.