newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lamborghini sets electrification phase in motion with &euro 1.5b investment

By Date
MENAFN
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Lamborghini has announced details of its new roadmap towards electrification, which will see the company complete its transition to a fully hybrid model range by the end of 2024, and the launch of a first fully-electric Lamborghini in the second half of the decade. Stephan Winkelmann,...

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephan Winkelmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Aventador#Lamborghini Urus#Electrification#Hybrid Technology#Production Company#Investment#Engine Technology#Menafn Khaleej Times#V12#Sant Agata#Hq#Uae#Ksa#Product Co2 Emissions#Co2 Neutral Certification#Automotive#Technologies#Models#Sustainability#Steady Sales Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Dubai
News Break
Cars
Country
Qatar
News Break
Euro
Related
Businessautobodynews.com

Hyundai to Invest $7.4B in the U.S. by 2025 with a Focus on EVs

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), which includes Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, on May 13 announced its plan to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce future EVs, enhance production facilities and further its investments in smart mobility solutions. HMG's investment will enhance overall product competitiveness by...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Hyundai will build electric vehicles in Montgomery and invest $7.4B in US

Hyundai will start rolling out electric vehicles in Montgomery next year, part of a $7.4 billion U.S. investment in new technologies and production upgrades over the next four years. Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the plan Thursday, pledging that it would "offer a suite of American-made electric vehicles to U.S. consumers...
BusinessBMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce will launch an all-electric model in the near future

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed today that the luxury brand Rolls-Royce will launch a mass production all-electric model. “At Rolls-Royce, electric driving will soon define a new form of luxury,” Zipse said today. The news comes as no surprise. For years, Rolls-Royce has been planting the seed about an all-EV luxury model, even though initially the brand looked into a plug-in hybrid model.
Businessirei.com

Bridge Industrial and PSP Investments forms $1.4b U.K. logistics JV

Bridge Industrial and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) has established a joint venture to acquire and develop logistics properties in the United Kingdom, targeting a portfolio value of £1 billion ($1.4 billion). The venture has a build-to-core focus, including the acquisition and development of last-mile logistics assets...
BusinessPosted by
Architectural Digest

McLaren & Hermès Partnered to Build This Car—and There’s Only One in the World

Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin has a profound affection for seven-figure hypercars and an equally deep obsession with French luxury goods maker Hermès. In the past few years, he has purchased a $2.5 million Pagani Huayra and a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, which he then paid exorbitantly to have both of them customized by Hermès. But his latest purchase outshines both of those. Khoshbin has purchased one of only 106 $2.5 million McLaren Speedtails—the British boutique exotic-car brand’s hybrid-powered, super-aerodynamic, three-seat flagship—and then shipped it off to Hermès for extensive customization. Knowing this collaboration would happen, Khoshbin chose the 24th Speedtail off the production line, to honor Charles-Émile Hermès, son of the company’s founder, who moved the Hermès workshop, and retail store, to 24 Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris.
Businessdlmag.com

Porsche plans to offer a broader range of customization options for buyers

One of the hallmarks of many high-end automotive manufacturers is the ability for buyers to completely customize their car directly from the factory. Porsche has announced that it believes meeting personal customer wishes is an important part of its offering. It is pursuing this goal with business divisions called Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Tequipment, and Porsche Classic.
Carsrobbreport.com

Car of the Week: The 2,040 HP Estrema Fulminea Hypercar May Be a Lightning Strike on the EV Market

Automobili Estrema is a marque soon to become synonymous with extreme technology and performance in the hypercar stratosphere. Founded in 2020—a challenging year by any measure—the company is Italian through and through, though its team members and partners represent a global Who’s Who of leaders within the energy and automotive industries. Founder and CEO Gianfranco Pizzuto, an entrepreneur with an international business background, was the first investor and cofounder of Fisker Automotive in 2007. It was a bold venture into uncharted territory at a time when EVs were experiments and the first Tesla Roadster was still a year away. Now, as head of Automobili Estrema, he and his team have spent a year in virtual collaboration and accomplished what is nothing less than remarkable.
Businessbeaconjournal.com

Goodyear sets up $1.5 billion in financing for Cooper Tire purchase

Goodyear is raising nearly $1.5 billion to pay for its upcoming purchase of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The Akron tire maker on Thursday said it has started a private offering to eligible purchasers of $1.45 billion in 8- and 10-year unsecured senior notes. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. said...
Carseminetra.com

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 keeps V12 and adds luxury

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 is here, with a sedan with a V12 engine occupying its legitimate position. Mercedes‘ S class line up. Yeah, you read that right.The· Recently revealed S class Holds a 6.0 liter twin turbo V12 — needs to pony up towards the top tier Maybach Not the version Mercedes Meibach S 580 with V8 engine that has already debuted..
CarsRoad & Track

The V-12-Powered Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Is 621 HP of All-Wheel-Drive Luxury

Big engines aren't long for this world. New laws and regulations are pushing manufacturers to downsize and electrify. Mercedes seems to want to hold on to the V-12 as long as possible, though, as it's just introduced a new 12-cylinder Maybach S-Class. And for the first time, it sends power to all four wheels.
Carscar-revs-daily.com

McLaren Gets In On The Gulf Livery Act, Unveils Custom 720S That Was Painted In 20 Days

The iconic Gulf Oil Livery paint scheme has seen its fair share of uses on a wide swath of vehicles. From bespoke supercars to even something as functional as an F-150 pickup, the powder blue/orange paint scheme has proven to be a very adaptable color scheme. The latest automaker to jump into the act is McLaren, with the British supercar company unveiling a special 720S entering the Gulf lifestyle.
CarsCAR Magazine

BMW 2-series prototype drive: the last of its kind

In essence a rebodied two-door 3-series, the only surviving rear-wheel drive 20series model also sports more aggressive and grown up proportions. There's a much wider front track (by 52mm), extended wheelbase (by 51mm), flared arches and more extreme aerodynamics, which mean front axle lift is halved. What else is new?
Carsmanofmany.com

$150,000 Volvo Polestar 1 ‘Golden Halo’ Trades Affordability for Luxury

While the rest of the world is moving toward making electric vehicles more accessible to the general public, Volvo’s performance subsidiary, Polestar, is taking the opposite approach. New for 2021, their electric vehicle Polestar 1 Gold Edition will hit the market at more than $150,000. But with only 150 examples of the new vehicle being made. It’ll be quite the rare motor.
CarsSpringfield News Sun

2021 Mercedes A35 justifies higher price for luxury brand

If they make a German version of “The Hunger Games,” it just might be a documentary shot at Mercedes-Benz product planning meetings. Resources are scarce. There are a lot of mouths to feed as a brand that already had a bewildering array of models develops a brace of electric vehicles. It’s everyone for themselves. It takes more than a toga and a fancy bow to survive.
Carsprovidencejournal.com

Test Drive: The 2021 Veloster N with enhanced performance

An enhanced N has arrived, bringing with it broader appeal for enthusiasts drawn to high performance versions of the 2021 Hyundai Veloster. An automatic transmission applies the shine. But not any old automatic. This one is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, which snaps shifts up or down like a cowboy cracking a bull whip.
Carsmanofmany.com

2022 BMW i4 is the First-Ever All-Electric Gran Coupe

BMW has a long history of creating performance vehicles, and as we move into a future of electric vehicles, the auto manufacturer is looking to continue that tradition. The new BMW i4 electric sedan boasts an impressive 530 horsepower at its disposal and an 80.0 kWh battery that provides a driving range of 300 miles.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Brabus Unlocks 800 HP From The Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The E-Class may not be sitting on the pinnacle of the Mercedes-Benz hierarchy as its top spot is reserved for the S-Class, but its maker certainly didn’t skimp on its luxurious features and performance. Currently, the range-topping unit of the lineup is the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with 603 hp. Seeing more room for improvement in its powerplant, Brabus managed to squeeze out around 800 hp from it.