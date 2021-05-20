Aretha Franklin biopic ‘Respect’ includes Hailey Kilgore, Oregon-raised Broadway star

Hailey Kilgore has made the leap from Happy Valley to Hollywood. The onetime Clackamas County resident will appear in the much-anticipated (and much-delayed) Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” scheduled for an Aug. 13 release. Watch the new trailer for the movie closely, and you can spot Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Aretha’s younger sister, who not only sang backup for the Queen of Soul, but also wrote songs with and for her. Carolyn Franklin died of cancer in 1988 at age 43.