newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas County, OR

Aretha Franklin biopic ‘Respect’ includes Hailey Kilgore, Oregon-raised Broadway star

By Amy Wang, oregonlive.com
msn.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHailey Kilgore has made the leap from Happy Valley to Hollywood. The onetime Clackamas County resident will appear in the much-anticipated (and much-delayed) Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” scheduled for an Aug. 13 release. Watch the new trailer for the movie closely, and you can spot Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Aretha’s younger sister, who not only sang backup for the Queen of Soul, but also wrote songs with and for her. Carolyn Franklin died of cancer in 1988 at age 43.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
County
Clackamas County, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Carolyn Franklin
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Hailey Kilgore
Person
Dinah Washington
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Broadway#Film Star#Academy Award#Missoula Children#Clackamas High School#Portland Center Stage#Backup Singer Erma#Hollywood#Best Actress#Elementary School#Younger Sister#Caribbean#Respect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats worry Jan. 6 probe could divert their agenda

Key Democratic chairmen in both chambers of Congress are not eager to launch committee investigations into the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 if legislation to establish an independent commission fails in the Senate. Instead, Democratic lawmakers are already floating the idea of setting up...
Cell PhonesCBS News

Tim Cook to be Apple's star witness at Fortnite trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle that could change the iPhone and App Store forever. Cook's testimony is expected to start at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, doesn't allow cases to be televised, or for audio to be rebroadcast, but the testimony will be available live via a phone line, and the details are here.
POTUSNBC News

Inside Biden's 'quiet,' 'relentless' diplomatic scramble on Gaza

WASHINGTON — As the first rocket fire was exchanged between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden settled on a strategy. And as he had throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden adhered to it despite mounting criticism from Republicans and even his own Democratic Party. His approach was stylistically muted and substantively...
Posted by
NBC News

Report finds BBC's Martin Bashir acted deceitfully to secure Princess Diana interview

LONDON — The BBC has apologized after an investigation concluded that journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure a landmark interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. An independent report published Thursday after a monthslong probe found that Bashir acted inappropriately and breached the publicly funded broadcaster's editorial guidelinesin order...
Law EnforcementCBS News

Law enforcement seizes 68 big cats from Tiger King park

Federal law enforcement officers have seized nearly 70 protected big cats from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe's Thackerville, Oklahoma, Tiger King Park, the Department of Justice said Thursday. The Lowes, who have been accused of mistreating the animals, are best known for their appearance in the popular "Tiger King" docu-series. Officials...