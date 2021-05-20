newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Tips & Tricks for Taking a Toddler to Walt Disney World

By Chelsea Gonzales
disneydining.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people will tell you not to take your toddler to Disney World. Some people feel it’s a waste of money since the little one won’t remember the trip, while others think it’s simply too much work. In our opinion, if you want to take your toddler to experience the magic of Disney, you should go for it! Seeing their favorite characters in real life will be truly magical for these tiny Disney-goers, and while they may or may not remember it later in life, you certainly will, and these memories are ones you will treasure forever. All that said, there are some things you should know before you jump into a Disney World trip with a toddler. In this article we will discuss some of our favorite tips and tricks for ensuring you and your toddler have an awesome Disney trip you will look back on fondly.

www.disneydining.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Magic Tricks#Disney Character#Free Quote#Magical Vacation Planner#Hollywood Studios#Disney Friends#Disney Buses#Kids#Awesome#Toddlers#Things#Character Meals#Disney Themed Bubble#Hydrated Florida#Deck#Dehydration#Naps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Disney
Related
Travelthewdwcouple.com

NEW Disney After Hours BOO BASH coming to Magic Kingdom this Fall!

We’re excited to hear Disney has announced a new Halloween-themed Disney After Hours event coming this fall to Magic Kingdom Park!. “Disney After Hours BOO BASH” will take place on select nights, Aug. 10 – Oct. 31, from 9 p.m. to midnight*. Spooky festivities will include Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings throughout the park, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, décor, lighting, music, treat stops with plenty of candy and so much more!
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Does Marshmallow Cream Save This Disney World Cupcake?

It’s a very special time of the year because we get to celebrate all the awesome moms out there during Mother’s Day!. While we’re trying out all the Mother’s Day treats like a cupcake with solid fashion advice, a cupcake having a bad day, and a cupcake with an identity crisis, we’re popping over to the resorts for ANOTHER snack (we do the hard work so you don’t have to!).
Lifestylekiss951.com

Big News From Walt Disney World for the Halloween Season

Big news broke this last week about Walt Disney World for the Halloween season. No, there won’t be a Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party this year, but they are giving us another treat! This year they will have a after-hours event called Boo Bash! We go over all the details and what you need to know.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Walt Disney World to reduce physical distancing rules

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World Resort has adjusted its COVID-19 safety precautions for physical distancing on its properties. According to the updated guidelines on the website, physical distancing will still be required. However, some areas will see reduced measures. "Temporary adjustments are still in place to promote physical distancing....
TravelPosted by
NBC News

Walt Disney World, Universal Studios to end temperature checks for guests

Walt Disney World Resorts announced this week that it will begin to phase out temperature checks at parks and facilities before the end of the month. The theme parks and related resorts will end temperature screenings for cast members on May 8 and for visiting guests on May 16, according to an announcement on Disney's website. The change comes as Florida begins to make adjustments to its local coronavirus regulations.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTO: New ‘Olu Mel Popcorn Bucket Coming to Tokyo DisneySea

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Gather round, fans of ‘Olu Mel, the newest Duffy friend! Along with ‘Olu Mel’s first real seasonal event as a Duffy friend at Tokyo DisneySea, he’s also getting a special popcorn bucket starting June 1st!. The new...
Traveltheapopkavoice.com

AdventHealth becomes the Official Health Care Provider at Walt Disney World Resort

Resort guests will have access to AdventHealth’s health care resources and services, virtual care, and a new AdventHealth ER both before and during their trips. For guests with health care needs ranging from the common cold to a chronic illness, AdventHealth is providing a diverse range of health care services and vacation planning tools to Walt Disney World® Resort guests, both before and during their trips.
Traveldapsmagic.com

AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort Expand Partnership and Offerings

AdventHealth has been providing healthcare services for more than two decades to the guests of Walt Disney World Resort. Today, it was announced that the services that AdventHealth provides are expanding. The expansion of services will provide a wide range of offerings that include health care services and also vacation-planning...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Digital Tip Boards Installed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, new digital tip boards have started to pop up after Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios received them in recent years. Currently, they are displaying face covering and current safety information. Eventually, they will showcase wait times and other park updates like the previously installed digital tip boards at the other parks.
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

Review: This GORGEOUS Cupcake is a Little Deceptive in Disney World…

Disney is celebrating big with TONS of limited-edition treats, fun Brunch options, and even a Magic Shot with Mrs. Incredible (aka Elastigirl)! We’ve been trying all of the Mother’s Day treats around the Disney World parks and resorts (seriously… ALL of them), and today we’re also checking out a cupcake at Disney’s Contemporary Resort!
JobsWDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hiring Seasonal Fireworks & Special Effects Designer

Walt Disney World has a job posting for a seasonal fireworks and special effects designer. Though no announcements have been made, this may point to the return of fireworks shows to Walt Disney World theme parks. Nighttime spectaculars, including fireworks, have been suspended due to COVID-19 since the parks reopened. EPCOT’s upcoming nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” was set to open later this year, although the designer could be working on any number of projects. The job description is below.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Imagineer Shares Behind the Scenes of Creating Popular Disney Ride

Former Disney Imagineer Jim Shull shared a behind-the-scenes look at the development of one popular attraction that would go on to be featured in three Disney theme parks around the world!. Jim Shull is a former Disney Imagineer who is very active on social media. His Twitter is full of...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Walt Disney World and AdventHealth team up to build emergency room

ORLANDO, Fla. - A big announcement from Disney on Thursday: AdventHealth is becoming the official medical provider for Walt Disney World Resorts. The two companies are partnering up to build a new emergency room and provide other health services. The emergency room will be built at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Disney Announces New Halloween-Themed Event For 2021

Walt Disney World is planning a Halloween-themed event for this fall at Magic Kingdom, but it will not be Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Instead, the Disney After Hours BOO BASH will take its place. Before I tell you about BOO BASH, I should probably profess the special place Mickey’s Not-So-Scary...