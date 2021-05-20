Lucy’s Nursery-Raps Are No Joke
It’s a wet winter night and fifty bodies fill the basement. We clump into small groups, nursing 40s, murmuring, leering, judging, and recharging for the next act. A man with shiny sweatpants and blonde hair bursting out of a headband weaves through the crowd and plugs his laptop into the monitors. Suddenly, with a theatrical yowl, he announces, “Cooper is my name, and music is my game!” GarageBand stock noises clank across the basement. He leaps, twists, and wiggles in front of the circumspect crowd.www.interviewmagazine.com