Healthcare biometrics: Simplifying healthcare data security

The COVID-19 crisis has upended many of our traditional business procedures and processes. However, because digital transformations were well underway before the pandemic, the shift to remote work and contactless consumer self-service was swift. In healthcare, digital strategies that were expected to take 10 years to accomplish may now be compressed into three. That acceleration is especially evident with the “digital front door” – a strategy for engaging patients at every major touchpoint of the care journey using self-service technology they have already adopted for everyday use.