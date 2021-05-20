Healthcare biometrics: Simplifying healthcare data security
The healthcare sector, which is undergoing reform to deliver faster, safer, and higher-quality services, is beset by a slew of issues. The data network is playing an increasingly important role in this phase, and its introduction has made a significant contribution. There is a frantic race underway to find a superlative means of protecting healthcare data and avoiding potentially catastrophic errors. Despite the financial costs, more healthcare organizations are moving to healthcare biometrics to improve patient safety, efficiency, and privacy.www.biometricupdate.com