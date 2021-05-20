Flooding woes to persist across Texas, Louisiana

A historic deluge of rain this week unleashed serious flooding across portions of Texas and Louisiana, leaving roads underwater and leading to high water rescues. Some of the flood-stricken areas are among those still recovering from several tropical strikes during the record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. AccuWeather forecasters say that the heaviest rain is likely over, but the impacts of this excessive onslaught of rainfall are likely to continue well into next week.

And even though the risk of extreme rainfall is lower in the coming days, there is still the potential for some additional precipitation because moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to flow into the region through the end of the week. Humid air will funnel into Texas and Louisiana around an area of high pressure that remains set up over the Southeast.

Early Thursday morning, a band of heavy rain and storms inundated portions of eastern and central Louisiana, an area that, up until Wednesday night, had missed out on the most persistent rain. However, those bands of rain are likely to shift back to the west again at the end of the week.

"The threat for rounds of rain will continue across western Louisiana and eastern Texas through Saturday before drier conditions prevail," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Unfortunately, the area of heaviest rain through Saturday is likely to focus on the areas that have already been doused over and over again this week, AccuWeather forecasters say.

This week, widespread rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches stretched from the Gulf Coast, in cites like Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Houston, to as far inland as Dallas, Oklahoma City and Little Rock.

The intense rainfall led to flooding and forced high water rescues and closed roadways. At least five people were killed amid the flooding, according to Louisiana Department of Health.

The cities of Beaumont, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, have been among the hardest hit, and both cities picked up more than 14 inches of rain since Sunday.

In fact, Lake Charles has already had the city's third wettest May on record after this week's rain. The unrelenting wet weather this week added to the string of extreme events that have affected the city in the past year.

Another 2-4 inches of rainfall could be possible in this area Friday and Saturday, exacerbating the ongoing flooding disaster.

More flooding of roadways, especially those near waterways, is expected to continue. Forecasters and officials urge motorists to avoid driving through flooded roadways, and follow the guidance of "turn around, don't drown." The additional rain will also push up water levels of rivers and streams.

After Saturday, the weather forecast is likely to improve, but not all of the storm's impacts will dwindle.

"As we end the weekend and go into early next week, showers and thunderstorms will fire up, especially in the afternoons, but will not be as constant as what occurred this week," Roys explained.

Roys also added that, given how saturated the ground is already, just a quick downpour could lead to flooding more easily.

The showers and thunderstorms are likely to help keep temperatures near or just below normal, unlike in the Southeast, where temperatures could hit 100 degrees for the first time this season.

Even after the torrential downpours come to an end by this weekend, problems will not be in the rearview mirror yet for some areas over the South Central states. The most long-lasting impact from the deluge is likely to be the resultant river flooding, which is forecast to persist in some areas through much of next week.

"As the water from the swollen, flooded rivers continues to filter downstream, rivers are likely to continue above flood stage into part of next week along the Gulf Coast," Roys added.

The Neches River at Saltwater Barrier, Texas, pushed above major flood stage (8 feet) on Wednesday, and is forecast to crest near 11 feet over the weekend. The river is unlikely to drop below the 8-foot mark through the middle of next week.

The Calcasieu River outside of Lake Charles surpassed major flood stage (6 feet) after Monday's record-breaking rainfall. The river is forecast to remain above the major flood stage through at least next Tuesday.

