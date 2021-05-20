newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Season 2 of Who Killed Sara? Finally Gives an Answer to Its Biggest Question - or Does It?

By Grayson Gilcrease
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of Who Killed Sara? Finally Gives an Answer to Its Biggest Question - or Does It?. Trigger warning: The following article mentions suicide and suicidal thoughts. Netflix's Who Killed Sara?, which had its second season premiere on May 19, takes you on one hell of a journey throughout its 18 episodes. That's pretty impressive for a show you think gives everything away with that title. After wrongfully spending 18 years in prison for the murder of his sister Sara, Alex Guzman vows revenge upon the Lazcano family upon his release. Once freed, he sets out to break them down one by one but soon finds out that not everything is what it seems. Just when we think we've figured out who killed Sara . . . the show hits us with twist after twist. The first season doesn't actually give us an answer to the big question, and while the second season technically gives us an answer, it opens up a whole new can of worms that could potentially be explored by third season. Keep reading to find out who killed Sara and why.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Guzman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Premiere#Out For Season#Episodes#Revenge#Twist#Suicidal Thoughts#Suicide#Prison#Trigger Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

Who Killed Sara?: The 6 Bats—t Twists That Have Us Excited for Season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 1 of Who Killed Sara?. Season 1 of Who Killed Sara? had a lot of fans feeling like Alex and looking for answers… minus the vengeance. More from TVLineWho Killed Sara?'s Manolo Cardona Promises an Answers-Filled Season 2TVLine Items: Handmaid's Aftershow, Who Killed...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Nevers Star Laura Donnelly Answers Burning Finale Questions

The following contains major spoilers for The Nevers episode 6. The star of HBO sci-fi series The Nevers has never shied away from the fact that the show’s sixth episode would be a big one. “Six is an extraordinary episode,” Donnelly (who plays Amalia True) told Den of Geek prior...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'Who Killed Sara?' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Who Killed Sara?. The Mexican Netflix series Who Killed Sara? is a story about revenge and redemption. It starts out with Sara Guzmán's (Ximena Lamadrid) brother Álex (Manolo Cardona) finding out that not only is his sister dead, but that he's being framed for her murder. Almost two decades later, he's out of prison for the crime. He's ready to get revenge and clear his name.
TV SeriesEW.com

Who Killed Sara? star Manolo Cardona teases killer's true identity and a 'reloaded' season 2

Fans are in for a lot of surprises when Who Killed Sara? returns for season 2. This time around, Alex's (Manolo Cardona) quest for revenge on the Lazcano family for framing him for the murder of his sister, Sara, will see him face his worst nightmare — the reality that his sister is not who she appeared to be, and maybe he never really knew her at all. Confronted with more lies, secrets, plots, and — oh yeah — that mystery corpse in his own backyard, his quest for the truth is only getting harder.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Premiere Recap: Mental Illness, Secret Siblings and Things That Go Boom — Grade It!

Who Killed Sara?‘s Alex spent nearly two decades behind bars, exalting his sister as a saint in his mind. But that image of Sara came crashing down when Alex found Sara’s hidden journal and read it in the Season 2 premiere of the addictive and soapy Netflix series, which dropped this Wednesday. Titled “The Two Faces of Sara,” the installment kicked off with a flashback of Sara having a psychotic break and attacking her mother and best friend, Marifer, before casually sauntering off to hang out with Alex and Rodolfo as if nothing had happened.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

Earlier this spring Netflix sucked its subscribers into a tale of family betrayal and parasailing accidents thanks to Who Killed Sara? Now the drama is coming back with a whole new season. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, this thriller centers around the mysterious death of a teenager. After a boating...
TV Seriesmyimperfectlife.com

Who Killed Sara? finale explained: what happened in the last episode of season one?

Confused about the final episode of Netflix’s Who Killed Sara? If you need some help, we've broken down the Who Killed Sara? finale. The show focuses on Sara’s brother, Álex (Manolo Cardona), who took the fall for his sister's murder for his best friend and Sara’s boyfriend, Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones), and ends up spending 18 years in prison. The show starts eighteen years later when Álex is being released from prison and ready to avenge his mother, Lucía (Mar Carrera), and sister by going up against the Lazcano family.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

“Who Killed Sara” Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot

Who Killed Sara is a Mexican puzzle comedy TV show produced by José Ignacio Valenzuela. The story highlights Álex Guzmán, hellbent on discovering who killed his sis Sara after giving 18 years in jail for an offence he did not perform and taking vengeance on the Lazcano family. The last...
TV Seriesmyimperfectlife.com

Who Killed Sara season 3: Here's what fans of the crime drama need to know

Fans are growing impatient and asking, "Is there a season 3 of Who Killed Sara?" (¿Quién Mató a Sara? in Spanish) even though Netflix just debuted season two. It's not entirely clear what happened to Sara Guzmán—or what she was masking underneath that facade—but we're certainly dying to find out. The crime drama has us completely engrossed, and we're channeling our inner detective as we begin our next binge.
TV SeriesEsquire

Who Killed Sara? Season Three May Finally Reveal the Show's Real Monster

This post contains spoilers for Who Killed Sara? Season 2, and references to violence including sexual assault. So, you've rapidly devoured Season Two of Who Killed Sara? and now you're wondering, wait, what just happened? Just like when audiences tore through Season One back in March, the Mexican thriller jumped to No 1. again this week with millions of fans eager to come back for more. The series has broken new ground on Netflix, becoming the most popular non-English language show the streaming giant has ever seen.
TV Seriespopoff.us

Who Killed Sara? Season 2: Netflix New Teaser Trailer Explained

Netflix revealed an exciting and impactful official video for Who Killed Sara? season 2 that captures the buzz and excitement around the binge-worthy series. The short video surfaced on April 27 and quickly gathered thousands of views, further enticing a legion of fans already hooked to the sizzling mystery drama series created by Chilean writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela and directed by David “Leche” Ruiz, Carlos Bolado, and Poncho Pineda.