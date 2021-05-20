newsbreak-logo
COVID-19 cases inch up in region, Renville County reports death

By Tom Cherveny
West Central Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were eight new deaths statewide. In the 11-county area of west central Minnesota, there were 49 new COVID-19 cases, as compared to 31 reported one day earlier. Stearns County had 23 newly reported cases, and Kandiyohi and Meeker counties each had six. Pope reported four new cases. Big Stone, Redwood, Renville and Swift counties each reported two. Chippewa County and Yellow Medicine counties each had one newly reported case in Thursday's report.

www.wctrib.com
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Fewer Than 600 Cases Monday

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday. There are 589 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 in the five-county St. Cloud area: six in Benton County, 21 in Sherburne County, 18 in Stearns County and 13 in Wright County. Morrison County did not report any new cases Monday.
Kandiyohi County, MNWest Central Tribune

West central Minnesota reports 76 new cases of COVID-19

WILLMAR — There were 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in the region, but no new deaths. Statewide there were nine COVID-related deaths and 1,306 new cases. Stearns County reported 42 new cases Friday and Kandiyohi County had 15. The other area counties had single-digit increases in newly reported...
Kandiyohi County, MNwillmarradio.com

Man hurt in Kandiyohi County motorcycle accident

(New London MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department reported a motorcycle accident that injured a man on Sunday. They say a 20-year-old man fell off of an off road motorcycle and broke his leg on property near New London. The man was taken to Carris-Rice Hospital in Willmar. The time and location of the accident and the victim's name have not been released.
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog have developed this morning across parts of west central Minnesota, southern Minnesota, central Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. This locally dense fog will reduce visibility at times to a quarter mile or less through the mid morning. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

1306 more cases of coronavirus reported in Minnesota Friday

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported 1306 additional cases of COVID-19 as the state's pandemic total begins to approach the 800,000 mark. It is now just under 593,000, and of that number, more than 575,000 victims have recovered. 9 more deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 7283. The figures were based on approximately 29,000 test results.
Stearns County, MNwillmarradio.com

COVID-19 cases back up over 1000...Stearns County resident dies

(St. Paul MN-) New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota peeked up above the 1000-mark...just barely...on Thursday. After case numbers under 1000 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday reported 1011 additional cases of coronavirus, putting the state's pandemic total at more than 591,000. Of that number, more than 574,000 victims have recovered. There were 19 more COVID-19-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 60s from Stearns County. Minnesota's death toll now stands at 7274. The figures were based on approximately 29,100 test results.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Kandiyohi County, MNWest Central Tribune

Records published May 17, 2021

PAYNESVILLE — A burglary was reported shortly after midnight Sunday in the 19000 block of 201 Avenue Northeast. HAWICK — A 54-year-old man was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of 165 Avenue Northeast on a felony warrant. The incident happened when a Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the individual on property that he was not allowed to be on. The individual reportedly ran when he saw the squad car and officers surrounded the perimeter of the property. The suspect later surrendered without incident. During the search, law enforcement utilized a drone.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
New London, MNkmrskkok.com

Motorcycle Accident in Rural New London

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to a rural New London address on Sunday for a report of an off road motorcycle accident. A 20 year old man had fallen off his off-road motorcycle in Colfax Township and broke his leg. New London Ambulance transported the man to Rice Hospital.
Renville County, MNKEYC

Renville County Sheriff: reporting of suspicious activity leads to drug arrest

FRANKLIN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Sheriff’s Office crediting its positive relationship with community members in a recent drug arrest. Officials say several residents called police to report suspicious activity at a home in Franklin. An officer pulled a vehicle over after it left the home. Police say their K-9 Duke helped find about a fourth of a pound of methamphetamine inside. Authorities then executed a search warrant at the home of the suspect, 59-year-old Brian LaBaw. Officials report finding about a half-pound of methamphetamine there, a street value totaling around $20,000.
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

COVID-19 claims lives in Redwood, McLeod Counties

(St. Paul MN-) The State of Minnesota has again reported under 1000 additional cases of COVID-19. After reporting new case numbers at a two-month-low on Tuesday, The Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday reported 919 cases, bringing the state's pandemic total now to more than 590,000, and of that number, more than 573,000 victims have recovered. There were also 15 more deaths reported, including a person in their late 50s from Redwood County and a person in their late 80s from McLeod County. Minnesota's death toll is now at 7255. The figures were based on approximately 17,000 test results.