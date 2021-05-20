COVID-19 cases inch up in region, Renville County reports death

PAYNESVILLE — A burglary was reported shortly after midnight Sunday in the 19000 block of 201 Avenue Northeast. HAWICK — A 54-year-old man was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of 165 Avenue Northeast on a felony warrant. The incident happened when a Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the individual on property that he was not allowed to be on. The individual reportedly ran when he saw the squad car and officers surrounded the perimeter of the property. The suspect later surrendered without incident. During the search, law enforcement utilized a drone.