COVID-19 cases inch up in region, Renville County reports death
There were eight new deaths statewide. In the 11-county area of west central Minnesota, there were 49 new COVID-19 cases, as compared to 31 reported one day earlier. Stearns County had 23 newly reported cases, and Kandiyohi and Meeker counties each had six. Pope reported four new cases. Big Stone, Redwood, Renville and Swift counties each reported two. Chippewa County and Yellow Medicine counties each had one newly reported case in Thursday's report.www.wctrib.com