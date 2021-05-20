newsbreak-logo
Amok, Amok, Amok: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ gets release date

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
Come ... we fly! Fans of the film “Hocus Pocus” now know when they’ll be able to catch up with the Sanderson Sisters and where.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy announced the news on social media Thursday that “Hocus Pocus 2″ will hit the Disney+ streaming service in 2022.

Adam Shankman had been tapped to direct the sequel to the 1993 hit but had to drop out as he directs the sequel to “Enchanted” called, “Disenchanted” starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. Anne Fletcher has taken over as director, Variety reported.

Production begins this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot has the sisters being brought back to present-day Salem by three young women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This isn’t the first sequel treatment for the story. A book was released in 2018 that followed the daughter of the film’s main character Max Dennison as she brings the sisters back to life, just like her father, when she tried to prove that what happened 20 years before was just a bunch of .... hocus-pocus.

